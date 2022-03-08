Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bulandshahr Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bulandshahr Assembly Constituency (AC No. 65) in Bulandshahar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bulandshahr Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Virendra Singh Sirohi won Bulandshahr constituency seat securing 111538 votes, beating BSP candidate Moh Aleem Khan by a margin of 23084 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bulandshahr constituency were 381340. Of that, 2,43,444 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bulandshahr assembly constituency.
