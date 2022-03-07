Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Caimpiyarganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Caimpiyarganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 320) in Gorakhpur district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Caimpiyarganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Fateh Bahadur won Caimpiyarganj constituency seat securing 91636 votes, beating INC candidate Chinta Yadav by a margin of 32854 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Caimpiyarganj constituency were 364225. Of that, 2,14,904 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

