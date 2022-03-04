Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chail Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chail Assembly Constituency (AC No. 253) in Kaushambi district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chail Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanjay Kumar won Chail constituency seat securing 85713 votes, beating INC candidate Talat Azim by a margin of 40116 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chail constituency were 365347. Of that, 2,02,003 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chail assembly constituency.