Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chakia Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chakia Assembly Constituency (AC No. 383) in Chandauli district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chakia Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sharada Prasad won Chakia constituency seat securing 96890 votes, beating BSP candidate Jitendra Kumar by a margin of 20063 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chakia constituency were 365218. Of that, 2,31,425 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chakia assembly constituency.