Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chamraua Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chamraua Assembly Constituency (AC No. 35) in Rampur district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chamraua Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Naseer Ahmad Khan won Chamraua constituency seat securing 87400 votes, beating BSP candidate Ali Yusuf Ali by a margin of 34376 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chamraua constituency were 299126. Of that, 1,93,208 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

