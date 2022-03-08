Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chandpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chandpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 23) in Bijnor district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chandpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kamlesh Saini won Chandpur constituency seat securing 92345 votes, beating BSP candidate Mohammad Iqbal by a margin of 35649 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chandpur constituency were 312817. Of that, 2,17,552 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chandpur assembly constituency.