Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Charkhari Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Charkhari Assembly Constituency (AC No. 231) in Mahoba district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Charkhari Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Brijbhushan Rajpoot Alias Guddu Bhaiya won Charkhari constituency seat securing 98360 votes, beating SP candidate Urmila Devi by a margin of 44014 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Charkhari constituency were 322422. Of that, 2,10,930 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Charkhari assembly constituency.