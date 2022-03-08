Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Charthawal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Charthawal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 12) in Muzaffarnagar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Charthawal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Kashyap won Charthawal constituency seat securing 82046 votes, beating SP candidate Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary by a margin of 23231 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Charthawal constituency were 314338. Of that, 2,05,946 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

