Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chauri-Chaura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chauri-Chaura Assembly Constituency (AC No. 326) in Gorakhpur district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chauri-Chaura Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sangeeta Yadav won Chauri-Chaura constituency seat securing 87863 votes, beating SP candidate Manurojan Yadav by a margin of 45660 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chauri-Chaura constituency were 339854. Of that, 1,92,574 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

