Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chhaprauli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chhaprauli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 50) in Baghpat district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chhaprauli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, RLD candidate Sahender Singh Ramala won Chhaprauli constituency seat securing 65124 votes, beating BJP candidate Satender Singh by a margin of 3842 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chhaprauli constituency were 317978. Of that, 1,99,125 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chhaprauli assembly constituency.