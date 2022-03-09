Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chharra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chharra Assembly Constituency (AC No. 74) in Aligarh district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chharra Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ravendra Pal Singh won Chharra constituency seat securing 110738 votes, beating SP candidate Thakur Rakesh Singh by a margin of 56134 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chharra constituency were 360415. Of that, 2,27,750 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

