Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chhata Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chhata Assembly Constituency (AC No. 81) in Mathura district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chhata Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Laxmi Narayan won Chhata constituency seat securing 117537 votes, beating IND candidate Atul Singh by a margin of 63838 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chhata constituency were 340122. Of that, 2,26,098 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chhata assembly constituency.