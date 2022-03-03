Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chhibramau Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chhibramau Assembly Constituency (AC No. 196) in Kannauj district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chhibramau Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Archana Pandey won Chhibramau constituency seat securing 112209 votes, beating BSP candidate Tahir Hussain Siddiqui by a margin of 37224 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chhibramau constituency were 422147. Of that, 2,66,893 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

