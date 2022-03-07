Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chillupar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chillupar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 328) in Gorakhpur district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chillupar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Vinay Shankar Tiwari won Chillupar constituency seat securing 78177 votes, beating BJP candidate Rajesh Tripathi by a margin of 3359 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chillupar constituency were 431450. Of that, 2,17,805 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

