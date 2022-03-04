Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chitrakoot Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chitrakoot Assembly Constituency (AC No. 236) in Chitrakoot district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chitrakoot Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay won Chitrakoot constituency seat securing 90366 votes, beating SP candidate Veer Singh by a margin of 26936 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chitrakoot constituency were 356631. Of that, 2,17,670 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

