Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chunar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chunar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 398) in Mirzapur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chunar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Anurag Singh won Chunar constituency seat securing 105608 votes, beating SP candidate Jagtamba Singh Patel by a margin of 62228 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chunar constituency were 335557. Of that, 2,14,062 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chunar assembly constituency.