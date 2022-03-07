Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Colonelganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Colonelganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 298) in Gonda district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Colonelganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ajay Pratap Singh won Colonelganj constituency seat securing 82867 votes, beating SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 28405 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Colonelganj constituency were 314862. Of that, 1,79,720 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Colonelganj assembly constituency.