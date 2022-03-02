Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dadraul Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dadraul Assembly Constituency (AC No. 136) in Shahjahanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dadraul Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Manvendra Singh won Dadraul constituency seat securing 86435 votes, beating SP candidate Rammurtee Singh Verma by a margin of 17398 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dadraul constituency were 330219. Of that, 2,14,180 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in Dadraul assembly constituency.