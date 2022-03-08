Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dadri Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dadri Assembly Constituency (AC No. 62) in Gautam Buddha Nagar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dadri Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Tejpal Singh Nagar won Dadri constituency seat securing 141226 votes, beating BSP candidate Satveer Singh Gurjar by a margin of 80177 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dadri constituency were 441229. Of that, 2,63,616 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

