Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Dariyabad Constituency Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dariyabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 04 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 19:11 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dariyabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 270) in Barabanki district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dariyabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Satish Chandra Sharma won Dariyabad constituency seat securing 119173 votes, beating SP candidate Rajeev Kumar Singh by a margin of 50686 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dariyabad constituency were 387493. Of that, 2,51,557 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dariyabad assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

What's Brewing

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

 