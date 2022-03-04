Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dariyabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dariyabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 270) in Barabanki district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dariyabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Satish Chandra Sharma won Dariyabad constituency seat securing 119173 votes, beating SP candidate Rajeev Kumar Singh by a margin of 50686 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dariyabad constituency were 387493. Of that, 2,51,557 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dariyabad assembly constituency.