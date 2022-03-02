Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dataganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dataganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 117) in Budaun district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dataganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajeev Kumar Singh Urf Babbu Bhaiya won Dataganj constituency seat securing 79110 votes, beating BSP candidate Sinod Kumar Shakya (Deepu Bhaiya) by a margin of 25759 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dataganj constituency were 389734. Of that, 2,22,851 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dataganj assembly constituency.