Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Debai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Debai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 68) in Bulandshahar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Debai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Anita Lodhi Rajput won Debai constituency seat securing 111807 votes, beating SP candidate Harish Kumar by a margin of 65630 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Debai constituency were 333390. Of that, 2,07,761 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

