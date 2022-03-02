Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Deoband Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Deoband Assembly Constituency (AC No. 5) in Saharanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Deoband Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Brijesh won Deoband constituency seat securing 102244 votes, beating BSP candidate Majid Ali by a margin of 29400 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Deoband constituency were 327564. Of that, 2,33,508 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Deoband assembly constituency.