Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Deoria Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Deoria Assembly Constituency (AC No. 337) in Deoria district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Deoria Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Janmejai Singh won Deoria constituency seat securing 88030 votes, beating SP candidate J.P. Jaiswal by a margin of 46236 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Deoria constituency were 324208. Of that, 1,81,849 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

