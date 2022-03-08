Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dhampur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dhampur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 20) in Bijnor district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dhampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Rana won Dhampur constituency seat securing 82169 votes, beating SP candidate Tha. Mool Chand Chauhan by a margin of 17864 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dhampur constituency were 282279. Of that, 1,91,941 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dhampur assembly constituency.