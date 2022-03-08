Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dhanaura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dhanaura Assembly Constituency (AC No. 39) in Jyotiba Phule Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dhanaura Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajeev Kumar won Dhanaura constituency seat securing 102943 votes, beating SP candidate Jagram Singh by a margin of 38229 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dhanaura constituency were 321055. Of that, 2,23,356 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dhanaura assembly constituency.