Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dhanghata Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dhanghata Assembly Constituency (AC No. 314) in S. Kabir Nagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dhanghata Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shri Ram Chauhan won Dhanghata constituency seat securing 79572 votes, beating SP candidate Algoo Prasad by a margin of 16909 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dhanghata constituency were 357096. Of that, 1,98,404 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dhanghata assembly constituency.