Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dhaurahra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dhaurahra Assembly Constituency (AC No. 141) in Kheri district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dhaurahra Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Awasthi Bala Prasad won Dhaurahra constituency seat securing 79809 votes, beating SP candidate Yeshpal Singh Chaudhari by a margin of 3353 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dhaurahra constituency were 321722. Of that, 2,17,963 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dhaurahra assembly constituency.