Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dholana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dholana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 58) in Ghaziabad district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dholana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Aaaslam Choudhary won Dholana constituency seat securing 88580 votes, beating BJP candidate Ramesh Chand Tomer by a margin of 3576 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dholana constituency were 379476. Of that, 2,52,548 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dholana assembly constituency.