Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Dibiyapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dibiyapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 203) in Auraiya district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Dibiyapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Lakhan Singh won Dibiyapur constituency seat securing 71480 votes, beating SP candidate Pradeep Kumar Yadav by a margin of 12094 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dibiyapur constituency were 309502. Of that, 1,90,924 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dibiyapur assembly constituency.