Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Doomariyaganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Doomariyaganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 306) in Siddharthnagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Doomariyaganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Raghvendra Pratap Singh won Doomariyaganj constituency seat securing 67227 votes, beating BSP candidate Saiyada Khatoon by a margin of 171 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Doomariyaganj constituency were 394351. Of that, 1,99,984 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Doomariyaganj assembly constituency.