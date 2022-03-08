Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Duddhi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Duddhi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 403) in Sonbhadra district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Duddhi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, ADAL candidate Har Iram won Duddhi constituency seat securing 64399 votes, beating BSP candidate Vijay Singh Gond by a margin of 1085 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Duddhi constituency were 308054. Of that, 1,88,078 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

