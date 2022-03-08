Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Duddhi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Duddhi Constituency Result

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Mar 08 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 13:25 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Duddhi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 403) in Sonbhadra district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Duddhi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, ADAL candidate Har Iram won Duddhi constituency seat securing 64399 votes, beating BSP candidate Vijay Singh Gond by a margin of 1085 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Duddhi constituency were 308054. Of that, 1,88,078 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Duddhi assembly constituency.

