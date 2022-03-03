Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Etawah Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Etawah Assembly Constituency (AC No. 200) in Etawah district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Etawah Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sarita Bhadauriya won Etawah constituency seat securing 91234 votes, beating SP candidate Kuldeep Gupta Santu by a margin of 17342 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Etawah constituency were 381680. Of that, 2,20,400 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Etawah assembly constituency.