Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Etmadpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Etmadpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 86) in Agra district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Etmadpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ram Pratap Singh won Etmadpur constituency seat securing 137381 votes, beating BSP candidate Dr. Dharmpal Singh by a margin of 47255 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Etmadpur constituency were 417210. Of that, 2,82,330 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

