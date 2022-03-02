Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Faridpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Faridpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 122) in Bareilly district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Faridpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal won Faridpur constituency seat securing 83656 votes, beating SP candidate Dr. Siya Ram Sagar by a margin of 24721 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Faridpur constituency were 307012. Of that, 1,88,378 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

