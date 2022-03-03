Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Farrukhabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Farrukhabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 194) in Farrukhabad district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Farrukhabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mejor Sunil Dutt Dwivedi won Farrukhabad constituency seat securing 93626 votes, beating BSP candidate Mohd. Umar Khan by a margin of 45427 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Farrukhabad constituency were 355345. Of that, 2,07,623 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Farrukhabad assembly constituency.