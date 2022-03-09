Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Fatehabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Fatehabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 93) in Agra district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Fatehabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Jitendra Verma won Fatehabad constituency seat securing 101960 votes, beating SP candidate Rajendra Singh by a margin of 34364 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Fatehabad constituency were 297525. Of that, 2,08,323 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

