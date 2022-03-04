Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Fatehpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Fatehpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 240) in Fatehpur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Fatehpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vikram Singh won Fatehpur constituency seat securing 89481 votes, beating SP candidate Chandra Prakash Lodhi by a margin of 31498 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Fatehpur constituency were 332514. Of that, 1,93,207 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Fatehpur assembly constituency.