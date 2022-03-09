Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Fatehpur Sikri Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Fatehpur Sikri Assembly Constituency (AC No. 91) in Agra district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Fatehpur Sikri Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Chau. Udaybhan Singh won Fatehpur Sikri constituency seat securing 108586 votes, beating BSP candidate Surajpal Singh by a margin of 52337 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Fatehpur Sikri constituency were 338269. Of that, 2,27,507 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Fatehpur Sikri assembly constituency.