Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Fazilnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Fazilnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 332) in Kushinagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Fazilnagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ganga won Fazilnagar constituency seat securing 102778 votes, beating SP candidate Vishwnath by a margin of 41922 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Fazilnagar constituency were 382962. Of that, 2,11,598 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

