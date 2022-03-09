Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Firozabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Firozabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 97) in Firozabad district went to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Firozabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Manish Asija won Firozabad constituency seat securing 102654 votes, beating SP candidate Azim Bhai by a margin of 41727 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Firozabad constituency were 379172. Of that, 2,31,372 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Firozabad assembly constituency.