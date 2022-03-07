Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gainsari Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gainsari Assembly Constituency (AC No. 292) in Balrampur district goes to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gainsari Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shailesh Kumar Singh won Gainsari constituency seat securing 55716 votes, beating BSP candidate Alauddin by a margin of 2303 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gainsari constituency were 349774. Of that, 1,94,189 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gainsari assembly constituency.