Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gangoh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gangoh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 7) in Saharanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gangoh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar won Gangoh constituency seat securing 99446 votes, beating INC candidate Nauman Masood by a margin of 38028 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gangoh constituency were 357545. Of that, 2,56,407 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

