Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gangoh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gangoh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 7) in Saharanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gangoh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar won Gangoh constituency seat securing 99446 votes, beating INC candidate Nauman Masood by a margin of 38028 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gangoh constituency were 357545. Of that, 2,56,407 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gangoh assembly constituency.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN
NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests
Five healthy and delicious spice and herb infusions
Facelift for Empire Theatre
DH Toon | 'IAF should land at poll-bound states'
Students stuck at Ukraine border complain of racism
In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons
Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations
India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires