Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Garautha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Garautha Assembly Constituency (AC No. 225) in Jhansi district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Garautha Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Jawahar Lal Rajpoot won Garautha constituency seat securing 93378 votes, beating SP candidate Deep Narayan Singh (Deepak Yadav) by a margin of 15831 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Garautha constituency were 338712. Of that, 2,26,142 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

