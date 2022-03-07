Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gaura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gaura Assembly Constituency (AC No. 301) in the Gonda district went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gaura Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Prabhat Kumar Verma won the Gaura constituency seat securing 72455 votes, beating SP candidate Ram Pratap Singh by a margin of 29855 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gaura constituency were 311835. Of that, 1,71,945 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gaura assembly constituency.