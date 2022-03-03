Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gauriganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gauriganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 185) in Sultanpur district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gauriganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Rakesh Pratap Singh won Gauriganj constituency seat securing 77915 votes, beating INC candidate Mohammad Nayeem by a margin of 26419 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gauriganj constituency were 335745. Of that, 1,99,893 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

