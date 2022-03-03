Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ghatampur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ghatampur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 218) in Kanpur Nagar district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ghatampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kamal Rani won Ghatampur constituency seat securing 92776 votes, beating BSP candidate Saroj Kureel by a margin of 45178 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ghatampur constituency were 308927. Of that, 1,89,059 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

