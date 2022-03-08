Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ghaziabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ghaziabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 56) in Ghaziabad district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ghaziabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Atul Garg won Ghaziabad constituency seat securing 124201 votes, beating BSP candidate Suresh Bansal by a margin of 70505 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ghaziabad constituency were 424077. Of that, 2,24,672 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ghaziabad assembly constituency.