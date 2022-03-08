Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ghazipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ghazipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 375) in Ghazipur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ghazipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sangeeta won Ghazipur constituency seat securing 92090 votes, beating SP candidate Rajesh Kushwaha by a margin of 32607 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ghazipur constituency were 338759. Of that, 2,12,079 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ghazipur assembly constituency.