Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ghorawal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ghorawal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 400) in Sonbhadra district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ghorawal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Anil Kumar Maurya won Ghorawal constituency seat securing 114305 votes, beating SP candidate Ramesh Chandra Dubey by a margin of 57649 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ghorawal constituency were 366165. Of that, 2,33,805 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

